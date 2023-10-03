Thefts in apple orchards

A number of incidents of theft of apple boxes from orchards have been occurring these days. Thieves enter the orchards during night and lift the apple boxes.

The incidents are a cause of concern for the fruit growers and they demand an immediate halt to such incidents. If such incidents are not stopped, the fruit growers can suffer losses.

This year there is already shortage of apple production due to weather related problems. Now whatever apple production is there, it needs to be protected before it reaches the markets outside Jammu and Kashmir.