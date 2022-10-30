There cannot be another Dr. Shankar

I had gone to Bengaluru to spend some time with my husband who was pursuing M.Ch. in Neurosurgery at NIMHANS. As an inquisitive postgraduate in Pathology at GMC Srinagar, I sought permission to be an ‘observer’ in Neuropathology NIMHANS for a month.

That month transformed my perception of pathology as I got an opportunity to ‘observe’ and learn from the best minds in neuropathology. I had never seen a nerve cell before, never witnessed an autopsy, never touched ‘live brain’ or never seen an ‘electron microscope’.

NIMHANS allowed me to have a glimpse of everything – thanks to Dr. Shankar who allowed me ‘in’.

I was asked to join a group of students who had come for the observership to NIMHANS and was required to see all the slides that would come to the department for reporting.

Neuropathology reporting room was the kernel of pathology and neurosciences where all consultants, residents, residents from clinical specialities sat together, discussed the cases together, commented on their findings and asked each resident and observer for an opinion.

No case was left untouched and no aspect or possible diagnosis was left unexplored. Every participant was given an opportunity to present his point and every opinion was respected. It was like a ‘clinical round’ with the wholesome view of a case and the ultimate pathological diagnosis.