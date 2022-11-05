There is a baby in the bathtub

While we send our children to private schools, we hardly leave a chance to abuse those who run these schools. In our wayside whisperings, coffee table chit chat, and flippant gossips, we censure these schools with abandon.

Crude capitalism, profane profiteering, and evil exploitation; as if private schools comprise one huge cartel of crime. Yem gai sarie choor – one big bunch of swindlers!

And then all of us wait in long queues to get an admission form for our children; thanks to internet that has made it easy. Up ahead, we seek help everywhere – from godly to worldly - to ensure admission in these private schools. How do we explain this paradox!

A simple explanation is that we need good education for our children, and in the absence of an alternative, we endure this ‘exploitation’.