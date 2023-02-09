Thermal Insulated and Earthquake Resistant Houses in Kashmir

In my past few articles, I stressed upon the need for thermally comfortable houses. However, proper house construction requires two important considerations:
Detailed designing of houses.
Proper builders and workmanship under trained engineering supervision.
Whereas, we built our houses considering aesthetics, economy and functioning of the house, we neglect the basic requirements of strength of the house.
Recent cases of major earthquakes damaging the structures in countries like Turkey, Syria and Lebanon should serve again as an eye-opener for us to realise that houses need to be built under proper codal guidelines and local factors. It has become the trend to built our houses in brick walls, concrete floors and wooden truss for roofing in our area.
Proper house construction (including designing) would require proper guidelines. First the purpose of construction should be well defined for a building owner. The house owner should know the following:
1. Houses need to be build strong and able to resist many types of loads including the major earthquake, snow loads and wind loads.
Houses need to be energy efficient and thermally comfortable.
Secondly, the house owners should consider the following with regard to designing and work- manship in house:
The house designer; whether an architect or an engineer should be versatile; having knowledge of codal guidelines for earthquake and energy efficient housing.
The workmanship should be trained skilled persons who can implement the quality.
Guidelines for proper house construction would be broadly decided by earthquakes, snow and cold in our region. I have detailed some of the many guidelines that need to be considered in such construction:
The depth of foundation is decided by factors like type of soil whether marshy, clayey, silty, sandy and rocky. It is also decided by water table depth. The usual misconception is height of road being the decider of depth of foundation as well as plinth height.
The housings need type of foundation to be in accordance with the soil type. Rampant use of block foundations without use of steel is a bad design practice being followed. Either traditional stone foundation or concrete raft or combined foundation is preferred option in most types of soils and water table heights.
The plinth height is usually needed to be 500mm, meant for preventing moisture ingress in our structure/housing walls. This needs to be water proofed with integral chemical water proofing with proper water proof covering.
The concept of higher plinth height for areas that do not have water table rising above the ground level is counter-productive and un-economical. The higher plinth height in block plinth leads to shrinkage and temperature cracks and undue wastage of money and materials.
The use of higher plinth height of 4 feet and above is counter-productive in areas of high water table. In such areas micro-piles and plinth beam are preferred options, although not the best option always.
The infilling of ground floor (between plinth) should never be done with clay alone as it looses and gains moisture from ground below and thereby, shrinks and expands periodically.
This leads to ground floor cracks. Besides, presence of moist soil beneath of our ground floor leads to moisture ingress into floor and walls and also leads to cold floors. The infilling could be done better by stone pebbles and infilled with quarry dust which does not retain moisture.
The ground floor should be levelled by concrete screed of at least 3 inches height. The same should be covered with polystyrene or XPS-foam of at least 4 inches thickness which would have good density. The XPS-foam pads should cover the whole ground floor.
The same must be under-laid by water-proof layer or vapour barrier in order to avoid the water migration from ground floor into insulation barrier. It has become a practice to fill ground floor after completing roof construction which is not proper meth- ods of completing construction.
The two inch screed layer in concrete or wooden planks or laminate flooring could cover the insulation layer. But in order to proceed with proper construction where insulation layer can be protected, the concrete screed is proper to use.
The next stage would have been to underlay the plumbing but it would be proper to lay waste and sewage pipes under the concrete floor with breaks at point of plinth for draining the pipes outside. This would avoid any thermal leakage through these pipes as these pipes would go deep into soil finally and would not transmit the cold air through them into sink holes in kitchen or in washrooms.
The laying of plumbing waste and sewage pipes should be as per demand. There are var- ious criteria’s that need to be considered in order to avoid periodical blocking of drain pipes like 45 degree half bend rather than 90 degrees full bends.
The waste and sewage pipes should be segregated. The waste pipes from laundry and from kitchen should not mix as detergents and organic matter from kitchen combine and would hamper decomposition of organic matter and formation of foamy detergent layers in manholes that reduces aerobic digestions.
This blocks drain outlets. The drain outlets in areas of high water table require water proofed manholes with higher level than ground floor. Thereby, it is better to provide these manholes near the boundary walls which act as pedestals as well.
The waste-water from kitchen needs to go into sump before going into soakage basin or soakage pit. The sewage outlets are to be taken to septic tank with at least two compart- ments and better with three compartments. The volume of septic tank would be based on the number of persons in a household. The septic tank in high water table areas need to be constructed in concrete or can be made as overground basins.
The construction of walls needs to be done as per guidelines given by codes for masonry construction. The bed layer (first layer) needs to be put on rich mortar. The usual problem in masonry construction is construction done by different workers on different sides with different skill levels. The two storey house hardly requires thirteen inches of wall thickness. The usual absence in wall construction is of the sill and the lintel bands for earthquake criteria.
Lintel bands need to be provided in the walls throughout the top level of windows and doors. The lintel band should have steel bars as per codal guidelines for which earthquake guidelines need to be followed under proper supervision.
After the casting of lintel band, the work should be suspended for at least three days before proceeding for further brick walling. In usual cases, not more than 500mm height of brick walling should be done in a day.
No walling should be preceded by choh-kat (in wood) or by steel or aluminium frame for window or door. This leads to gaps in framing as glass can not be fitted properly on window frames with precision nor can window frame be fitted without gap on choh-kat; leading to air gaps and loss of heat. The usual practice of putting lintel load on choh-kat is wrong and destroys the purpose of the lintel band, rather contributes to weight on the window choh-kat which can easily give away in case of an earthquake.
The walls need to be plastered on one or both faces as these seal cracks and gaps in brick masonry. The cracks are detrimental for strength as well as lead to thermal leakages.
The plastering needs to be preceded with pipe fittings which should be avoided on outer face of walls at all costs. The water pipes should be checked for all leakages before plas- tering is complete. The need for insulated pipe fittings is reduced if the house is properly insulated.
The slab cast should be ideally be supported on full nine inch wall in order to avoid the gap between the brick casting and inner slab layer. Avoiding the top slab which is rigid like a concrete slab is best to limit weight of concrete on housings for earthquake purposes. However, the confinement of walls needs to be done by providing the wall beams.
It is ideal to plaster the slab as well as beams as it is important to seal all gaps in concrete slab as well.
The vertical reinforcement (steel bars) or corner reinforcement needs to be put through-out the corners of walls and then fitted with the slab reinforcement/bars.
The ideal height of walls in cold region with other provisions included need not be more than 9 feet. This is important in respect to gain and loss of heat. Besides, in our area, lower wall height means lesser chances of wall damage during earthquake.
The fitting of insulation would follow roof installation and fitting of windows. The same needs to be ensured that all the installations are fitted before proceeding with the instal- lation of insulation layers. The details of these will be shared in subsequent articles.
Dr. Shujaat Hussain, Sr. Assistant Professor, IUST Awantipora
