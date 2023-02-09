Thermal Insulated and Earthquake Resistant Houses in Kashmir

Proper house construction (including designing) would require proper guidelines. First the purpose of construction should be well defined for a building owner. The house owner should know the following:

1. Houses need to be build strong and able to resist many types of loads including the major earthquake, snow loads and wind loads.

Houses need to be energy efficient and thermally comfortable.

Secondly, the house owners should consider the following with regard to designing and work- manship in house:

The house designer; whether an architect or an engineer should be versatile; having knowledge of codal guidelines for earthquake and energy efficient housing.

The workmanship should be trained skilled persons who can implement the quality.

Guidelines for proper house construction would be broadly decided by earthquakes, snow and cold in our region. I have detailed some of the many guidelines that need to be considered in such construction:

The depth of foundation is decided by factors like type of soil whether marshy, clayey, silty, sandy and rocky. It is also decided by water table depth. The usual misconception is height of road being the decider of depth of foundation as well as plinth height.