Thinking Gandhi and the Democratic Theory

Equality & Democracy

The first foreign economist to come out openly in support of Gandhi’s economic ideas was German Economist Ernest Schumacher. In his book “Small is Beautiful” he describes Gandhi as “People’s Economist”. Gandhi’s skepticism of grand theories makes him relevant for twenty first century. His theory of Trusteeship evoked poor response but two top industrialists JRD Tata and Jamnalal Bajaj adopted it.

For Gandhi, no political system is sufficiently capable of delivering non-violence and freedom but a democratic system of government and an equitable social order has capacity to provide justice to the people. For him the democracy is not merely the procedural but the one which is substantive.

The real objective of a democratic political order is that the weakest be provided with the same opportunity as given to the strong. He located his ideal democracy in the village where life was simple, power diffused and the economy decentralised (unfortunately my village has lost all three ). The best way for the political system to practice non-violence is to be relatively inactive.

To Bapu that state is best which governs the least which of course is different from ‘minimum government and maximum governance’ a catchphrase drawn from the dictionary of contemporary neo-liberalism. Gandhi had firm belief in the method of dialogue for resolving differences and conflicts.

Dialogue opens the possibility to convert rather than coerce others to your position. Decisions arrived at by democratic means have lasting impact than those imposed from above. Prof Laski had taught this lesson to a generation of Indian leaders who went England for higher education before independence.

Gandhi identified many dangers to freedom viz, economic inequality, unemployment, industrialization and untouchability. He like French thinker Rousseau believed that equality never meant absolute equality. Everybody should have enough for his or her needs.

The world according to him has enough for every body’s need but not for their greed. He stated it on many occasions that no one should be so rich as to be able to buy someone else and none would be so poor as to be forced to sell himself to someone else”.

His views were akin to American political theorist John Scharr’s who held “equality is affirmation of being and belonging. No one should define being of others”.