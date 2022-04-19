Lately, I have started to feel otherwise, and so would anyone pondering upon the circumstances around us, which are becoming more daunting than before. My hands tremble to write something that is unbecoming of a ‘Kashmiri’- an epitome of humanity.

Some very recent gut-wrenching incidents that took place in the main city are enough to make any native say, ‘This cannot be my Kashmir,’ given the compassionate nature of the populace here. It is hard to believe that the benign and benevolent hearts are turning to mephistophelian and violent heads.

It was in the wee hours that the news of two siblings murdering their father flashed across my mobile screen and jolted me out of my slumber. I stood there utterly thunderstruck, rubbing my eyes to recheck if I read it right, and dropped my phone in shock, wishing not to have come across this gruesome news.

Least would have the victim (father) known that the butchers are born in his own bosom. A few days later, in yet another shocking incident, a fruit vendor stabbed a customer after an altercation over the quality of watermelons he was selling.

Both the incidents had one thing in common, as could be judged from the nature of the crimes-monetary dispute. It still sounds unbelievable to me that the people of my Kashmir can stoop to such low levels murdering their dear ones or associates just for a few bucks.

Though many such horrendous incidents have happened in past but the rate of the crime spree has been increasing for quite some time now, and I can’t muster the courage to write about it, even accept this as truth.