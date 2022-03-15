Life is precious. A life nicely lived is worth mentioning. But a life that remains stagnant, and unproductive is what is the issue. My whole world was stagnant. It remained so for nearly a decade.

I could see things unfold before me, yet I was blind. I could hear things scream to me, yet I was deaf. I could sense people conversing with me, yet I was numb, unresponsive.

What could have lead my life to such an extend that I no longer felt anything. That I fell prey to depressive tendencies. That I no longer was me. This smartphone!