Those Happy New Years!

The bus would ply Tangmarg-Baramulla, and if village elders were to be believed, the bus was his sure shot licence to staying unmarried. “Trath peyas, kus korimol diyas waen panen ko’or – curse be to him; who would be the father who would marry off his daughter to him.”

As the power cut stole our privilege of the ranga rang programme, snow, more often than not, woke us up to the New Year. That time, snow had no Sonam Lotus, and weather, good or bad, was God’s own making.

Nousheen – the first snow was the making of mankind. Tiny snowballs rolled by father and brought in as a surprise – one each for everyone. Razma-gogij would be the treat of the day.

It was wazwaan of the occasion; kept to simmer on the dhaan by mother throughout the day until the gravy thickened. Being nonstop on the dhaan was happiness for the mother. No grudges, no cribbing. Ever.

Gogij was bought in from the city the previous week, and razma was stocked during the autumn as Ghulam Rasool dropped in from Khag. We would see him more as a bean seller than as someone working in father’s school.

He was religious with his yearly visits. His each visit was happiness. He would be the first one to remind us of the approaching winter months, and, of course, the softness of snow that feebly rattled beneath our small Duckback shoes. Duckback shoes were happiness. New shoes were more happiness.

The first snow lit up everything white, belying the proverb that too much of everything is bad. Too much of snow was good. It was happiness of a spiritual kind. It was serenity. It was calm. It was stillness. It was the subtle breathing of Mother Earth.

It was ether frozen in time and space. It was us – colorful birds of a paradise that changed its hues every three months; each more enticing and alluring than the previous one, until whiteness draped it all for a rebirth next spring. From whiteness that could be felt to the spring that could be smelled was happiness.

As the snow settled, all wooden planks, even the cho’ek that was used to place the bhathe thaal would line up on small slopes to work as sledges.

These ingenious arrangements would not make as great skates as we were told some Biscoe and Burn Hall school boys would use at Gulmarg, but still, for us, and maybe for our parents too, these sledges were happiness. Happiness was in everything. Even nothing.

It was in the snowman, in the burnt twig that he held as a cigarette (usually Charminar), the kangaer (with or without the buezz thool in its ash) that it held by its side and a frost-ridden carrot that he held as his nose. Muffler, draped around his neck, and a to’ep over his head would be happiness for him. And us.