Those six lines

Heroin wrapped a cosy blanket around me and my eyelids felt heavy. I felt tickling in my brain and giggling in my ears. With eyes half-closed and smile one-sided, I began catching a pleasurable sensation. More calm, less tense.

While I was in that drowsy state, I started experiencing a kind of floating, dream-like state. I said to it, ‘’Where were you all these years?’’. The euphoria from heroin could beat any adrenaline rush. It became my security blanket, covering my self confidence problems.

It helped me forget who I was; the feeling of getting out of my skin was amazing. It completely changed how I felt or not felt at all. Every time I would shove in a needle in there, I would traverse to a different space - how would it be like clubbing with a booze in hand, getting girlfriends home, being popular and powerful. How I wish I had the idea about the kind of fire I had started playing with.

Within few months, heroin became my significant other and my abusive partner at the same moment. We had a love-hate relation. Once the drug was inside me, it told me what to do.

I wasn’t taking heroin, heroin was taking me. I was chasing the high and more high was chasing me. Can there be any greater desperation than sitting on the cold hard bathroom floor and getting ready to shoot heroin inside the shaking body? I have known the agony of not being able to fetch my daily joint.

Heroin gave me freedom first and prisoned me later. I had two versions of self -intoxicated and craving for intoxication. I was hooked to heroin. My ‘’cool company’’ vanished in thin air. I only knew drug dealer friends. I knew the got away spots for junkies where they would hide long enough from the world or themselves.

Heroin made me out of touch with myself. Realisation hit me in my moments of sanity. Am I only worth dope packets, burnt foils and dirty needles? Do I deserve waking up sick every morning?