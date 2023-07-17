Through Vibrant Festival Celebrations

The National Tribal Festival held at Gulmarg was a spectacular success, showcasing the rich cultural heritage of indigenous communities from across India.

Visitors were treated to mesmerizing performances, intricate artwork, and culinary delights, immersing them in the colorful mosaic of tribal artistry. The festival also provided a significant platform for tribal entrepreneurs, allowing them to showcase their unique creations and connect with potential buyers.

This exposure enabled artisans to gain recognition and generate livelihood opportunities beyond local markets. Tribal entrepreneurship is undergoing a transformative phase, and festivals like these play a crucial role in reshaping its contours. They promote indigenous customs and empower tribal artisans, ensuring the preservation and prosperity of tribal cultures in the modern era.