Through Vibrant Festival Celebrations

Entrepreneurship Opportunities:
The festival not only celebrated tribal cultures but also provided a significant platform for tribal entrepreneurs. Artisans from various states and union territories showcased their intricate works.
The Tribal Cooperative Marketing Development Federation (TRIFED) facilitated the participation of these artisans, offering visitors a chance to witness and purchase their unique creations. This exposure enabled artisans to showcase their talent nationally and presented valuable economic opportunities by connecting them with potential buyers.
Empowering Jammu and Kashmir Artisans:
TRIFED also undertook a commendable initiative during the festival by empanelling artisans from Jammu and Kashmir. These local artisans, who displayed their products at the exhibition, gained recognition for their artistry and connected with a wider audience.
This initiative by TRIFED opens new doors for the artisans of Jammu and Kashmir, providing them with a platform to showcase their talent, expand their market reach, and contribute to the growth of tribal entrepreneurship in the region.
