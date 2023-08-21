Throwback to the happy times

The 1980s was a defining period of the history of Kashmir. If that was the time, when vision of smart city was laid out following the unwritten Rajiv-Farooq accord. In 986, the Centre had committed Rs. 1,000 crore development projects for J&K, in which the idea of underground cables and round the clock electricity and water supply were to transform the life of Kashmiris. In the now much defamed 1987 polls, which it is claimed proved to be the trigger for militancy in the land of Sufis and Saints, also had an element of campaign against extremism. Farooq Abdullah who was leading National Conference campaign in Kashmir after having forged an alliance with Congress, had struck a very strong note against extremists and their educational institutions. But, unfortunately for him, the extremism was so deep rooted and the ecosystem of the extremism had gained so much strength, that he could not even order the closure of the educational institutions, which had become nurseries of extremism.

Delhi of the times is no less guilty in destabilization and indirectly feeding extremism. Sheikh Abdullah who had put his reputation as all-time champion of Kashmiri people when he agreed to 1975 accord, and returned as Chief Minister ( not Prime Minister, the title that he enjoyed at the time of his arrest in August 1953) died as an unhappy man. Delhi had started playing tricks – his government was destabilized in 1977, though he returned with a thumping majority in Assembly polls in 1977, yet he could not feel comfortable. Delhi started playing its games. The same thing happened to his son Farooq Abdullah in 1984, when Kashmiris who were against Farooq and NC, also started wondering, why did Delhi do this to the duly elected government in Jammu and Kashmir. The distrust deepened. More than 1987 polls, rigged or genuine, 1983 campaign on the communal lines by Congress in Hindu dominated areas in Jammu and National Conference in Kashmir, sowed seeds of what happened later. That was all in 1980s.