Thus Spake the Prophet (PBUH)

One may also consider certain traditions in which the Prophet (PBUH) himself expressed what is essential to religion or its key feature. He said “Ad-Din-un Nasiha” – “religion is nothing but sincere counsel and seeking to spread the good.” Or “Righteousness is that about which the soul feels at ease and the heart feels tranquil. And ithm (sin) is that which wavers in the soul and causes uneasiness in the breast, even though people have repeatedly given you their legal opinion.” The hadith of Gabriel is also widely said to present the essential religion. Let us state its definitions of Iman, Islam and Ihsan (in Bukhari’s version) key contents. Iman (Faith) is to believe in Allah, His angels, (the) meeting with Him, His Apostles, and to believe in Resurrection.” Islam is to “worship Allah Alone and none else, to offer prayers perfectly to pay the compulsory charity (Zakat) and to observe fasts during the month of Ramadan.” Ihsan is to “worship Allah as if you see Him, and if you cannot achieve this state of devotion then you must consider that He is looking at you.” Ihsan, as Allama Anwar Shah Kashmiri noted, is from husn paida kerden – cultivating beauty. One may take cognizance of the refrain faith and righteous action in the Quran and express Iman in more philosophical language as attachment to the Real/Absolute and affirmation of the saving Message (brought by Revelation) of righteous living or consequences of actions. Resurrection is belief in accountability of actions. Angels convey the Message and manifest God’s power. So Iman is fundamentally about affirmation of the Self, /loyalty to our ultimate concern. Moral living is a requirement of theonomous reason or the fact that we are bestowed with conscience and intelligence that judges.

An attempt to sum up forty ahadith that have traditionally been widely compiled and disseminated as constituting facilitation for paradise – besides the above mentioned there are, in Nawawai’s compilation, five well known pillars, faith in providence/ divine decree, sincerity, following well known/established path/sunnah and avoiding innovations, modesty, good character, detachment, faith in mercy and forgiveness – would also show that essential hadith are well known and the only thing needful is to act on them. Muslim communities do know what is central to their religion even if there may be widespread illiteracy or one may think they are ignorant of this or that book or classical scholar.

Given so much importance on spreading the good news, on propriety in dawah work, on prioritization of divine mercy, on din as easy/sha’ria as shortest/straight path to felicity, on intentions, one needs to note, in the context of reigning debate and controversy on hadith amongst sects/schools, the following points from Khaled Abou El Fadl’s Speaking in God’s Name a formidable scholar before one invokes a particular hadith to delegitimize or judge whole communities and believing masses or issue this or that fatwa that restricts divine mercy or leads to despair.