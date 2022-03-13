Thy name is sacrifice

Thus, acting as a mute spectator all the time, what does a woman desire for? Nothing but love and respect. The same love and respect they receive in their parent’s home. But unfortunately, if we observe in most cases, she is not given the position she deserves to have. She is always considered to be subordinate to men and faces ‘othering’ almost all the time.

She is not even able to raise her voice against the oppression she faces because she thinks that it is better to endure and compromise for that matter. Basically, it is the fault of our own conventional and conservative society that teaches women from the very childhood to endure and have patience in every situation.

Because she was born a woman and this is the kind of life she has to live, that is a life where she has to compromise and adjust. As Simon De Beauvoir has rightly said that, “One is not born a woman, rather one becomes a woman” and “Gender is a social construct than just a biological construct”.

This then results in the psychological disorders that is the dominance of superego over ego which leads to neurosis and in return has devastating consequences because when emotions are suppressed, it becomes difficult to survive.

Just because of these mental torchers our ‘modern women’ are facing, we might have observed a spike in suicides and suicidal attempts in the contemporary times.