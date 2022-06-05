Thy name is woman

In every way, women are considered God’s most beautiful creation. She has often been referred to as a ‘thing of beauty’ by poets.

A painter always seeks his muse to adorn his canvas with the everlasting charm of her beauty.

In the soothing blend of his notes and tunes, a musician finds her beauty.

A person’s mind is spellbound by the magnificent works of art and literature like Keats, Vinci, and Beethoven that illustrate her beauty.

Nonetheless, she is a rare species that deserves to be compared to these paragons of beauty.