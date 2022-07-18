Tibet: Understanding the meaningful autonomy

Question : China is criticising your visit (to Ladakh)?

Dalai Lama: “That’s usual” ( a soft laugh). The Chinese, not Chinese people, some Chinese hardliners, they consider me separatist and reactionary, so all of them criticise me. But, now more and more Chinese realise that Dalai Lama is not seeking independence (from China), but within China, within People’s Republic of China, meaningful autonomy. Develop Buddhist Culture, preserve it, now this aspect, now more and more Chinese (are) really showing interest in Tibetan Buddhism. They realise, some of the Chinese scholars, that Tibetan Buddhism’s knowledge and tradition and that it is very scientific religion..”

These words spoken by the Dalai Lama during his short-stay in Jammu, a little known place in the Union Territory of Jammu and Kashmir, while on his way to Ladakh.

There is a need to understand the true spirit of these words and the meaning thereof. The whole Tibetan conflict needs to be understood in the current political world order, and the dynamism that the Dalai Lama represents. The history cannot be written time and again, nor the past is to be visited all the time to live in a frozen state of mind.