Tightening noose against Narco-Terrorism

The Jammu and Kashmir Police have been actively involved in tackling various security challenges, including terrorism and related activities like narco-terrorism. Given the region's history of Pakistan-sponsored insurgency and the links between terror groups and illicit activities, law enforcement agencies like the Jammu and Kashmir Police have been working to counter these threats.

Narco-terrorism, which involves the funding of terrorist activities through drug trafficking, has been a concern in the context of Jammu and Kashmir. Security forces, including the Jammu and Kashmir Police, have undertaken operations to disrupt drug trafficking networks and target those involved in these activities, especially if they have connections to terrorist organizations.

The Jammu and Kashmir Police, along with other law enforcement agencies, gather intelligence, conduct investigations, and carry out operations to identify and apprehend individuals or groups involved in drug trafficking and its links to terrorism. These efforts are part of a broader strategy to address the financing of terrorist activities and to maintain law and order in the region.

J&K Police and other security forces have effectively clamped down on terrorist activities., however, there is dire need to strengthen soft-power capacities to curb and gradually eliminate narco-terror and substance abuse across Union Territory of J&K.