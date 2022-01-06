Time for co-existence and political reconciliation

In every part of the world democracies and political leadership empowered new voices, provided people with greater freedom of expression, ensured opportunities for civil society, education for all, and a space for political participation.

This is still true, especially in places where the democracy is still an unfinished agenda in the struggle for achieving new dispositions. We have seen, in recent years, that some fringes are using certain tactics to undermine and manipulate the idea of democracy in Jammu and Kashmir.