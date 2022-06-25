Time for meaningful consumerism

Let’s begin today’s column with a quick glance at the global economic scenario. All is not well with the economy across geographies since the outbreak of the coronavirus pandemic in 2020.

After the deadly spells of the virus at regular intervals, which caused massive economic miseries across the geographies, it’s the eruption of a full-fledged war between Russia and Ukraine in the beginning of the current year, which has complicated the economic recovery efforts.

It’s worth mentioning that global economic recovery after receiving a sharp setback due to the virulent Delta variant of the coronavirus had regained some traction in the beginning of 2021 owing to monetary & fiscal stimuli pushed by governments across the globe.

Now, Russia-Ukraine has not only considerably slowed down the economic recovery, but has also pushed it back to the wall.

Precisely, the momentum in economic growth recovery stands lost to the geopolitical tensions and a message is sounding loud across geographies that global recession is knocking at the door.

Even some economists opine that recession is already around us and the only problem is that we are not ready to accept the reality.