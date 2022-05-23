Time is running out

BY AABID HUSSAIN NAQASH

Protection of the environment has been a top priority since the advent of the industrial revolution due to sudden & abrupt increase in pollution levels. Many international conventions have been held in this regard. World Environment Day came into being with its establishment in 1972 by the United Nations at the Stockholm Conference on the Human Environment held during the 5–16 June.

This put sustainable development on the global agenda. Two years later, the first World Environment Day was celebrated in 1974 with the slogan “Only One Earth” highlighting the need and importance to preserve and propagate the environmentally friendly policies directing towards the overall improvement of the environment.

World environment day is celebrated annually on 5 June and is the United Nations driving force for encouraging environmental awareness and suggest action for the overall protection of the environment.