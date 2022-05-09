Time to act is now

We have witnessed a carnage in terms of loss of livelihood. All this has given rise to a full scale socio-economic crisis globally.

Those who have a grasp over the global trends are fearful of the consequences of such a situation. The prospects of employment are diminishing.

The mental health of people is under a vicious assault because of the crisis in economy. The politics and its operation in local and global spaces is getting adversely impacted.

The new patterns of competition among global powers is adding to the already accumulated crisis.