In Kashmir, paddy harvesting normally starts in September and lasts till the end of October. It is a fascinating period. We get ready to visit our fields.

Firstly, we visit local blacksmiths in getting hand tools repaired which are used for cutting. Harvesting is a time consuming process which needs collective effort.

Working together is very important in paddy fields. Children move into paddy fields with their parents. At the time of harvesting, they fetch water and tea for their family members.

Weather condition is one of the factors which play a significant role in harvesting. In this crucial phase, we often check weather updates by searching Google. Many desperately follow Sonum Lotus’s weather related predictions so that harvesting is done safely.

There are many steps included in paddy harvesting which follows one after another. These are as under: