In Kashmir, paddy harvesting normally starts in September and lasts till the end of October. It is a fascinating period. We get ready to visit our fields.
Firstly, we visit local blacksmiths in getting hand tools repaired which are used for cutting. Harvesting is a time consuming process which needs collective effort.
Working together is very important in paddy fields. Children move into paddy fields with their parents. At the time of harvesting, they fetch water and tea for their family members.
Weather condition is one of the factors which play a significant role in harvesting. In this crucial phase, we often check weather updates by searching Google. Many desperately follow Sonum Lotus’s weather related predictions so that harvesting is done safely.
There are many steps included in paddy harvesting which follows one after another. These are as under:
Harvesting: It needs well trained harvesters who could easily do the job. It takes two or three days in a row, depending on the availability of harvesters and the weather conditions. Here in Kashmir, we have been doing it ourselves, but the scenario has changed. We only see the outsiders now in our paddy fields Our new generation is little interested in this.
Knotting: This step is followed after harvesting. Everyone says, this is one of the most difficult steps in the entire process. One should know how to knot. We locals are experts in this as we have been trained by our elders. Outsiders have different styles of knotting to make paddy stalks. They take short time but making big paddy stalks which creates difficulty during threshing.
Paddy stacking: It is the third step. These pyramid like structures have beautiful appearance in paddy fields.
Threshing: Threshing is the final stage which marks the end of paddy journey of small and big farmers. Everyone enjoys beating of paddy stalks on drums or wooden sloping structures. It is three to four hours continuous activity which can’t be delayed for next day.
Young children also like to participate in this activity. They enjoy threshing paddy stalks only for supporting their family. Special dishes are prepared on this day for paddy threshers.
After completion of threshing, sacks are brought for collecting the paddy grains. Winnowing is the last part in threshing in which two men take an old blanket in removing the husk from grains.
Conclusion: Paddy harvesting is considered a traditional practice as it depicts our cultural identity. Many are still doing this work passionately along with their family. We should not abandon such practices which have a cultural importance.
The writer is a teacher by profession.