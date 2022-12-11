Time to reduce air pollution

Once considered as safe from air pollution, Kashmir no longer represents the same picture. If one goes by the revelations made by doctors and other experts, things are not moving in a right direction on environmental front.

This is directly affecting the health and well being of the people. It is very much evident that the increasing air pollution is not getting the due attention as it should have been at individual and community levels. The ill-effects are very much visible.

According to doctors, Srinagar City has highest incidence of lung cancer in the country and that Jammu and Kashmir has a huge burden of chronic lung diseases. Air pollution is said to be the major risk factor for such diseases. This represents a grim scenario on health front.