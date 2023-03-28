Time to set up ‘Resolution Corporation’

Pertinently, for banks and other financial institutions, traditionally the approach has been to merge a failed bank with a larger bank. According to the RBI governor, while that definitely protects the depositors’ interest, it also tends to pull down the balance sheet of the larger bank to which the failed bank is merged. A Resolution Corporation is projected as a way to ensure that a bank is resolved rather than liquidated, as depositors are expected to get a much higher value in resolution of the bank as a going concern than in liquidation.

Now, let’s revisit the contours of the FRDI Bill which I have shared on a couple of occasions in this column, as none other than the regulator has in the past pitched for the need of a Resolution Corporation, a vital part of the Bill. The Bill exclusively revolves around a situation gripped in financial distress and envisages protection to customers of financial service providers in times of financial distress; and preaches lessons of financial discipline among financial service providers in the event of financial crises, by limiting the use of public money to bail out distressed entities.

As far as setting up a Resolution Corporation, it will monitor the health of the financial entities like banks and in case of their failure; will come into play to try and resolve the issues confronting them.

However, there is a need to remove controversies around this entity. First and foremost thing is that the ‘Resolution Corporation’ once comes into being should not have adverse impact on the functioning of the financial regulators. Relevant amendments should be done so that the regulators don’t lose teeth. The banks, insurance and other financial companies should not be left at the mercy of this Corporation.

The provision of ‘bail-in’ option in the ‘Resolution Corporation’ should not be used to eat up the portion of depositors’ money in the event of a bank failure.

‘Bail-in’ is one under which creditors and depositors absorb some of the losses in case a financial institution fails. In case of a ‘bail-in’ the depositor rather than a borrower is likely to lose a portion of money deposited in the bank account.

In other words, while exercising the ‘bail-in’ option, the Resolution Corporation will lay hand on liabilities (deposits) of the financial entity to cover the losses and restart its business. More precisely, invoking the ‘bail-in’ option can lead to cancellation of repayment of various kinds of deposits. The deposits in a failed financial entity can also be converted into long term bonds or equity.

So, this controversial ‘bail-in’ option needs to be taken care of in a way that depositors are not burdened and their hard earned money is not used to cover the losses of a failed bank.

Remarkably, the Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman in her Budget 2020 speech among other things had stated that the Government was working on the Financial Resolution and Deposit Insurance (FRDI) Bill. Why not to work on the Bill and reintroduce it with removal of controversial clauses for the safety of money deposited in banks.