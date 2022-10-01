Time your investment

This pandemic-induced dramatic fall of the market unnerved investors and most of them resorted to panic selling of their stock to save themselves from further losses. In a state of nervousness, the experts vomited their opinions loaded with predictions that the market might take years together to regain the pre-pandemic levels. But, again, the predictions of these ‘talented’ experts proved wrong as the market broke all previous records and crossed the 60,000 mark – registering an increase of more than 120% from the lows of the pandemic period.

The investors who stayed in the market and didn’t sell their stocks in panic witnessed the value of their investment portfolio trebling. Precisely, historical corrections observed in the market have proved that those who stayed invested during the time of turmoil were handsomely rewarded by the market.

Basically, time and timing play a crucial role in the investment strategy of an investor.

Let me start reproducing a quote: “Time is money”. Every one of us has routinely been quoting this Benjamin Franklin’s maxim. It has remained a much easier way to explain time as the most valuable resource to capitalize on opportunities.

Like in other aspects of day to day life, this Time is equally one of the most important factors in investment matters. Time is always short for those who want to make a quick buck by parking their money in the investment arena. They are known as traders in the financial market as their investment horizon is of few hours or at the most few days. They have necessarily to master the timing of investment and a minor error can leave them penniless.

Basically, deciding how to invest our time is a formidable task. I am sure, as an investor your primary goal would be to calculate return on investment (ROI). You aim to maximise return on the money you invest. It would be a different ball game if you as an investor start to think of time as your primary investment. Everything you do is an investment of time. In many ways time is more valuable than money. You will always have the opportunity to multiply your money through various investment instruments. But once time has been spent it’s gone forever. Remember, when you take time as a commodity, and consider all of your actions in the market as investments, it changes the way you approach every day decisions.