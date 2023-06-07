Timely completion of the flyovers

Sometime back the work on flyovers at Bemina and Nowgam Crossings along Srinagar Bypass on National Highway-44 was started. The completion of the construction work and subsequent operationalisation of the flyovers will significantly ease the traffic congestion on the highway and the road corridors. The completion of the work has missed multiple deadlines earlier.

But now it has been officially announced that the two flyovers will be made operational by September this year since the construction work is in full swing. This is a positive development.

Regarding the flyover at Sanatnagar Crossing, it has been stated that the flyover will be made operational in November this year. While the work on Nowgam and Bemina flyovers was started last year, the beginning of work on flyover at Sanatnagar Crossing kept on getting delayed for one reason or the other.