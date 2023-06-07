Timely completion of the flyovers
Sometime back the work on flyovers at Bemina and Nowgam Crossings along Srinagar Bypass on National Highway-44 was started. The completion of the construction work and subsequent operationalisation of the flyovers will significantly ease the traffic congestion on the highway and the road corridors. The completion of the work has missed multiple deadlines earlier.
But now it has been officially announced that the two flyovers will be made operational by September this year since the construction work is in full swing. This is a positive development.
Regarding the flyover at Sanatnagar Crossing, it has been stated that the flyover will be made operational in November this year. While the work on Nowgam and Bemina flyovers was started last year, the beginning of work on flyover at Sanatnagar Crossing kept on getting delayed for one reason or the other.
Now the officials are saying that it too will be made operational in November. It also is a good development, provided the work is taken up speedily and deadline met. The Sanatnagar flyover is equally important and its absence is leading to traffic jamming.
Some months back, the traffic authorities had stopped the movement of the traffic through the crossing and made diversions. The aim was that the traffic must not stop on the two sides of the road. But the move is risky for the pedestrians, crossing the road.
However, a flyover can solve the problem to some extent. The problems of pedestrians while crossing the busy crossings or roads can be permanently solved by having Zebra Crossings at such junctions. The concerned officials must pay attention towards it.
The work on the under-construction Noor Jehan Bridge, connecting Qamarwari with Noorbagh must also be carried speedily. The massive traffic jamming on the already existing bridge causes lot of inconvenience to commuters, particularly during peak hours.
Traffic jamming at Bemina flyover crossing construction site is also a problem. The problem gets more severe during peak hours. The traffic movement must be smoothly regulated there, since the construction work will take a few months more to get completed.
According to the authorities the Bemina flyover is being constructed at a cost of Rs 31.49 crore, while Nowgam at Rs 34.90 crore and Sanantnagar at Rs 41 crore.
The completion of the under-construction flyovers and their operationalisation will be a big relief for the commuters, who get caught in massive traffic jams on the crossings.