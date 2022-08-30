Timely redress of grievances

The government machinery on the ground should be quick to redress the grievances of the common people. The masses should not be made to suffer due to delay in the solution of their problems.

The residents of several villages of Mawer area in Handwara allege that they are without the drinking water supply (through taps) for last 10 days.

The residents say that their demand to provide them water through tankers till the problem is resolved was not also met. It reflects the callousness of the officials of the concerned department.

Not only these villages in Handwara face drinking water shortage, people in other areas also have faced the same problem this summer.