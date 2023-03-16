To ask or not to ask is a serious question

On the other hand, we have a country like Turkey that went ahead with English as the medium of instruction and when the results of students in Mathematics and Science began declining, reversed back to home language. Such examples abound.

Surely, without any doubt, the medium of instruction for a school going child is a matter of great import. We have succumbed to the world-wide phenomenon of a shift in non-English speaking countries from English being taught as a foreign language or a second language to English being made the medium of instruction.

Some choose to have English as the medium of instruction only for Maths and Science as with neighbouring Pakistan, whilst some others expand the scope to include Geography, History etc. Whilst we are familiar with English as a medium of instruction in higher education, with J&K shifting 99% to English as the medium of instruction at the school level, we stand at the crossroads of testing times.

No doubt, with one stroke of the magic wand, the gap between private and government schools has been covered, as has the gap between school and higher education. But where is the magic?

Let me make it clear at the outset that I am not against the language per se. However, as an educationist, this introduction happening as a single point shift rather than a gradual one presents interesting if not daunting situations.

Luckily, there is a National Curriculum Framework which has a policy on English in schools and there is also a position paper available on English in schools unlike many non-English speaking countries around the world. The NEP 2020 has provided new insights and guidance as well.

Owing to the peculiar nature of J&K, it also has the peculiar features of three different regions; each with its own language, culture and geography. English as a medium of instruction facilitates teaching a multi-cultural crowd.

Yet, the report suggested that the use of English as a medium of instruction be seriously relooked. The bottom line for any learning to take place is proficiency in language especially the language that is the medium of instruction.

Obviously, a minimum level of language is necessary for contextual understanding as well as communication. If the medium of instruction is a language that is not the native tongue especially at the start of schooling through the Primary years, the context will always remain a mystery and all attempts for an enjoyable, meaningful and enriching experience would be fraught with strenuous effort both for the teacher as well as the taught.

The report also talks about the lack of clarity in the decision to make English the medium of instruction in all Government schools in J&K.

As an educationist, I am very curious to know of any research and academic analysis, discussion platforms, and papers or evidences that can be looked at as inputs contributing to this critical decision.