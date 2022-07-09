To choose or not to choose to offer Qurbani

According to the view of the majority of the scholars the ‘Eid sacrifice is a Sunnah and not an obligation. The tone of the Prophet in “If the 10 (first days of Dhu’l-Ḥijjah) come in and one of you wishes to slaughter [in sacrifice], then let him take nothing from his hair or skin” (Muslim) indicates his instruction as a choice for Muslims to offer or not offer sacrifice.

» The Prophet (S.A.W) has already offered sacrifice on behalf of every Muslim (regardless of his resources for the same) who will not offer it (Abu Dawood).

» A great number of scholars have maintained one sheep or goat suffices from whole family. The Prophet sacrificed one ram on behalf of family and Ummah. Abu Ayub r.a. has reported that in the Prophet’s time one for one family was the practice. The scholars of the majority opinion — the ones who don’t categorize qurbani (uḍ?iyah)ḥiyah) as obligatory (wajib) — rule that this act of sacrifice is to be performed on behalf of every household that meets its stipulations of fulfillment, not by each individual that fulfills its conditions. They define “household” in this sense loosely, as people living together whose finances are intertwined and who are related in one way or another.

» Bilal (r.a) said: I wouldn’t care if I slaughter a rooster, as because spending that cost to an orphan or a poor, is more dearer to me than to offer udhiyah (sacrifice).

» Amongst contemporary Ulemas, Shaykh Saleh al Uthaymeen said “If it is a matter of choice between udhiyah and paying off debt on behalf of a poor person, then paying off the debt is better, especially if the debtor is a relative.”

» Allama Ibn al Arabi al Maliki said: “There is no hadith authentically established in the virtue of udhiyah while people have narrated oddities about it – such as it is a vehicle towards paradise – and none of them is authentic” (absence of even a single authentic tradition for virtues of sacrifice doesn’t, however, indicate it isn’t important or meritorious in its own right.

» Hudaifha bin Usaid said: “I saw Abu Bakr and Umar would not perform Udhiyah (sacrifice) disliking that they’d be followed (by people in this tradition).” They did not want people imitating them thinking it is obligatory. Abu Masud al Ansari said : “I abstain from offering udhiyah even though I am able to offer it, fearing that my neighbor would think that it is incumbent upon me.” It is reported in Sunan al-Bayhaqī that Ikrima narrated that if Ibn Abbas were to observe udhīyah, he would give two Dirhams to his slave and say: buy meat out of it, and inform the people that this is the sacrifice of Ibn Abbas. Ibn Hazm has authenticated and narrated from the Tabi’ī Imam, Faqih Sa’īd bin al-Musayab and Imam Shā’bi that they both have said: “As spending by three Dirhams in charity, is more dearer to us than to sacrifice (udhīyah).”