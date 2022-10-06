International Day of the Older Persons is observed on October 1 every year to underline problems faced by elder persons and to promote the development of a society for all ages.

The United Nations General Assembly adopted a resolution on December 14, 1990, and designated October 1 as the International Day of Older Persons.

The day is celebrated to spread awareness about the importance of senior citizens in our society and to appreciate their contributions. Senior citizens carry a lot of responsibility on their shoulders as leaders of the society.

They also carry the traditions, culture of the society and pass on the knowledge to the younger generation. However, older people are also highly vulnerable, with many falling into poverty, facing health issues or discrimination.

They also sometimes face abuse, which has a detrimental impact on them. The day is also marked to put focus on the world's responsibilities towards older people to make their lives happier.

According to the United Nations, the population of persons aged 60 years and above will grow from 962 million to 1.4 billion, a growth of 46% globally, between 2017 and 2030. Currently, their population is 600 million, according to the World Health Organisation (WHO).

It is poised to double by 2025 and touch 2 billion by 2050. Their population will outnumber the youth as well as children under the age of 10.

The growth in the population of the elderly will be most rapid in the developing economies. Population ageing will be the most significant social transformation of the 21st century, according to the UN.

Due to advancement in medicines and other technologies, the life expectancy has risen sharply over the last few years. Improvement in education, economics, sanitation, medical science, and health care has also contributed immensely to the increase in life expectancy.