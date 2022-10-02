To my classmate

What distinguishes us from animals? Come a weak goat in the eyes of a strong one, and it’s mauled. And come a person at its most vulnerable in the eyes of the strong, and he’s encouraged. The former is as wild and gruesome as it can be, the latter appealing to the senses. That’s what the almighty has bestowed us with: senses.

It’s been ages that I am as stuck and still as a statue on its plinth. However strong the suggestions and advice I hear people offer me, I have not been able to break free from this constant slothfulness. A work that requires me take a few steps feels like climbing the Mount Everest.

Stuck at my room, doing nothing other than puffing at coffin nails putting an end to their existence, having my eyes glued to the screen most of the time a day, watching videos on YouTube that are useless, opening the other bunch of applications unnecessarily, reading nothing despite being bestowed with a lot many great books - my days and nights wear on.

In the midst of such painful and upsetting crises, I approached you. Where a lot many students seemed to be selfish at their best, you were the one that had struck me. You were the one who had an edge to herself.

What I seem to have appreciated in you was the way you bust a gut studying in the varsity. No meaningless talks. No wasting time gossiping around. No putting your nose in matters that least concern you. Two things I observed you are deeply obsessed with: education, and then education again. That’s what I was in need of. Your have an influence, and I miserably fail to explain why and how.