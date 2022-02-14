To save the planet

As the global events shape up, Ukraine is turning into a flash point. The NATO, represented by the US, is on the one side. Russia, the legatee of the erstwhile USSR is on the other.
Different powers - big, small, and medium - are aligning on the either side. The South China is another spot. We have had now many years that the global powers are competing for the oceanic space.
Then we have pandemic and its after effects. The cracks in many economies are bound to affect the politics negatively. And this can feed the already present major conflicts in the world.
The way violent events are shaping up the security scenario of the world, one shudders to think about the future of this planet. Just imagine, in case things slip out of hand, it can be a full scale military confrontation.
In the times we live in, the sophistication and lethality of the military complex, sends shivers down the spine.
Momentarily let us forget about the nuclear weapons. That is a total annihilation. Even if the non nuclear weaponry is unleashed it means an unimaginable loss of life and property. In such a situation one can only impress on the leadership of the global powers to settle the matters peacefully, by way of dialogue.
But the question is: do we have the systems of peace in place. Unfortunately the world has invested too much in war, and too little in peace. We do talk about peace and dialogue, but in real politick we wish to solve everything through power and violence. We wage propaganda, economy, and weaponry into arm twisting the other.
We upgrade the weapons systems to send across messages that if the matters are not resolved our way, we can bulldoze through any opposition. This has led us to a point where the peaceful resolution of disputes is thought of as impossible.
It is a dangerous mindset, and if all the institutions of politics and economy are founded on this understanding, we are certainly devastating our future. If the planet earth is to saved this mindset must change.