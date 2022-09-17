Top-up loan facility

Jammu & Kashmir is witnessing urbanisation at a faster speed, leaving it only with plenty of developmental challenges. However, most of all, it is the housing challenge which is acute in nature as people are struggling to own a dwelling.

Most of the segments of population don’t have the capital or enough resources to afford a house or dwelling of their own. Pertinently, housing has remained an unfulfilled basic need for most of them to settle peacefully.

Having a house to live in does not only mean a permanent shelter, but it envisages a sense of security to a person that he/she has a roof to himself/herself. Undoubtedly, home is a place where one lives, grows, nourishes and builds family and dreams.

In the given scenario, banks have housing loan schemes in place to lend financial support to those who aspire to have their own house. Even as housing loan schemes, over a period of time, have become popular, questions loom large when it comes to hassle free access to the scheme.

Most of the time, I find many queries regarding housing loans. Most of the mailers show their appetite for obtaining a housing/home loan, but lack proper guidance and point out cumbersome processes stopping them to pursue it.

There are bank customers who want clarity on many aspects of the housing loan scheme. But most of the time, allegations galore that the bank staff shows lackadaisical attitude and don’t bother to guide their customers.

The pre-sanction and post-sanction formalities required for obtaining a housing loan are not clearly communicated to the customers. As mentioned by a section of borrowers who have already availed housing loans and are in need of additional finances, lack guidance.

They have the concept that being a housing loan borrower doesn’t entitle them to approach for additional housing loans. Even as there are borrowers who know that they can avail the additional loan, fear of revisiting cumbersome loan application processes keeps them away from the facility.

However, there is a hassle free mode of availing the additional housing loan facility known as ‘Top-up’ loan facility where the borrower is extended the additional loan just filling up a simple application form.