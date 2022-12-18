Torture or treat? Decide

The fluttering birds are fettered. The sketch of sunless sky brings the memory of our losses and heartbreaks. Impatience grips us. Restlessness piles up in the marrow of our bones.

Sky is all dead-grey and monotonous. We long for a blossoming spring, light filled summer and a flamboyant autumn. We shun winter. How shall snow charm us then?

Thus, amidst this twinge of unpleasant wintry emotion, can such an unforgiving season be a catalyst for passionate emotions? Actually winter is the only season when love warms both figuratively and quite literally. Snow is cold but associated with warm feelings.

Falling snow is a mush. Siberian mornings, foggy air, fluffy blankets, arctic evenings, hot meals and a cuddle buddy around. Why is it necessary to have a wonderful autumn colouration or a spring breeze to feel love in the air? The lovey-dovey side of winter is often unappreciated.

Snowmance is criminally underrated here. How difficult is it to crunch along a snow-covered trail, hold hands, dive into his/her eyes and speak the language of love. To manage a long snow walk and express the unsaid requires the least of all efforts.

Cafes are passe; restaurants are capitalistic. Cooking a meal together at home rejuvenates relations. Innovate small activities that can add spark. Winter is a lazy season.

Lazing around in the company of your loved one is the best form of relaxation. Doing ‘’nothing’’ is fruitful sometimes. Cherish your coupleship; rest can wait. Be the screenwriters of your own personal film. Be the hero-heroine in your own fairyland. Rekindle Ishq Waala Love.

Snow brings time to notice what goes inside a blossom when it bears the weight of snow; the littlest of chirping birds and their survival mechanisms; the intricate patterns illuminating from the hanging icicles; the minimalist backdrop of snow to allow nature’s colours to pop; the first-born snow dotting the creation with magic; the balmy effect of snowflakes on unseen burns and wounds; the knitting of forests with frost; the willow trees as grey soldiers longing to march back to springtime; the green pines bent with snow showing wisdom in hardship; the dormant wilderness waiting for ice to melt; the lost trails defying destination; the pristine act of God in response to the greed of man.

These are expressions of love, light and luck. The blank state of winter is an opportunity to reacquaint oneself with one’s imagination. Winter is a living world and snow is a breathing episode. Sit back, observe details and contemplate!