Tough Times, Testing Times

BY Syed Sahab U Din Andrabi

Deformity, infirmity and lack of physical strength are some elements with which a human being is always tested by the creator. What we traditionally call physical disability is actually a speciality with which an individual is tested. I was born in August 1997, as I grew up, certain diseases started taking effect in my body. I was diagnosed with Genu Valgum, polydactyly and Achondroplasia.

With all these specialities I faced a plethora of disillusionments in my childhood. People used to perpetually make fun of me, and put me down. This social stigmatization was horrendous for me. As a direct result of this social stigmatization, hatred, resentment and antipathy for developed in me.

With the passing of time, the illness in my legs (Genu Valgum) intensely escalated. Upon consultation with the doctors of Amandeep Group of Hospitals Amritsar, I decided to operate my knees to efface the deformity. On 1 March 2021, I had the first knee surgery. My concerned doctor, Sudhanshu Bansal treated me very affably and dealt with my case with utmost precision. My other knee is expected to be operated upon after 3-4 months.