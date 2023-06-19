Towards a Brighter Future

Jammu and Kashmir, deemed as a paradise on earth, has been increasingly grappling with the scourge of drug addiction, a menace that has blemished its idyllic beauty. This dark underbelly of substance abuse has trapped the youth in a free fall, depriving them of any hope for redemption. As the legendary poet Zaffar Ali Khan had once stated;
“Khuda ne aaj tak us qaum ki haalat nahi badli, Na ho jisko khayaal aap apni haalat ke badalne ka”
“God has never changed the condition of a nation, Who doesn’t have the thought to change their own state.”
Drug addiction poses a severe threat to the social fabric of Jammu and Kashmir, with multiple factors that have contributed to its rapid proliferation. Exposure to violence, family disintegration, unemployment, and easy accessibility to drugs across the border are some of the key reasons behind the escalation in substance abuse. The United Nations Drug Report 2019 indicates that the number of drug cases registered in the region has risen four-fold between 2013 and 2017, a matter of grave concern.
This addiction has ruined the future of the young. Substance abuse has led to an alarming increase in school dropouts and has become a breeding ground for prostitution, thefts and organized crimes. The crippling impact of addiction is not limited to physical dependence alone; the emotional and mental toll is equally detrimental. The impact of drug addiction on families is nothing short of a tragedy, hampering harmony, relationships and breaking family bonds. Anxiety, stress, depression, and a constant state of uncertainty afflict the families of addicts. The agony of watching a loved one succumb to this demon – the drug menace, remains unparalleled.
The family of an addict suffers profoundly from such a predicament as financial instability engulfs them, with addicts stealing away or selling off precious family assets to fuel their addiction. I remember the following lines as they express the distress and hardships faced by a family due to rising such cases and their consequent struggles to make ends meet,
“Ghar wale dehshat se machal jate hain, Nashe ke jaal mein maal bechkar, lut jate hain.”
“The family trembles in terror, their kids selling off their belongings in the trap of drug abuse, they get plundered.”
An insightful research study of J&K reveals the alarming fact that over 70% of unemployed youth in the region are dependent on drugs, making the family unit highly vulnerable. These facts demonstrate the destructive cycle of substance addiction that not only tears families apart but also dims the prospects of their children’s brightened future.
The Initial step towards mitigating the issue of drug abuse is to regulate the availability of drugs. In order to achieve this, stringent laws must be enforced to proscribe the sale and distribution of drugs throughout the state. The government must take rigorous action against drug peddlers and ensure that individuals caught in possession of illegal substances are prosecuted to the fullest extent of the law. This would undoubtedly diminish the activities of drug traffickers and significantly reduce the supply of drugs in the market.
The second measure to control drug abuse is to provide effective treatment and rehabilitation services to the addicts. The government ought to establish rehabilitation centers and hospitals, where the addicts can receive comprehensive treatment and counselling. Special focus should be given to the youth, as they are the most susceptible to drug addiction. The rehabilitation centers should offer a diverse range of treatments, including medication, counselling, and behavioural therapy.
Thirdly, awareness campaigns should be organized to educate the public, particularly the youth, about the perils of drug abuse. Schools and colleges should play a pivotal role in creating awareness about the hazards of drug abuse. The curriculum should include mandatory drug education programs to sensitize the students about the malevolent outcomes of drug addiction.
Lastly, a strong support system ought to be developed for those who have successfully overcome drug addiction. This could involve assembling support groups and providing access to employment opportunities and other social services.
The drug menace in Jammu and Kashmir can be controlled through a comprehensive approach that encompasses strict law enforcement, effective rehabilitation services, awareness campaigns, and a robust support system for the addicts. The government should cooperate closely with civil society organizations and individuals to eradicate this menace. A collective effort is required to secure a drug-free future for the youth of Jammu and Kashmir. This issues is a pressing, grave concern that requires collective, determined efforts to rescue society, youth and families from this hazardous path.
We should be bound to bring the transformation in J&K by love, determination and harmony in our quest to take our youth from the hazardous menace. Only then can we hope to rid our society of this destructive scourge and revive the gorgeous beauty that is Jammu and Kashmir.
The author is former Member Legislative Council, Jammu and Kashmir.
