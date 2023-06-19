Towards a Brighter Future

Jammu and Kashmir, deemed as a paradise on earth, has been increasingly grappling with the scourge of drug addiction, a menace that has blemished its idyllic beauty. This dark underbelly of substance abuse has trapped the youth in a free fall, depriving them of any hope for redemption. As the legendary poet Zaffar Ali Khan had once stated;

“Khuda ne aaj tak us qaum ki haalat nahi badli, Na ho jisko khayaal aap apni haalat ke badalne ka”

“God has never changed the condition of a nation, Who doesn’t have the thought to change their own state.”

Drug addiction poses a severe threat to the social fabric of Jammu and Kashmir, with multiple factors that have contributed to its rapid proliferation. Exposure to violence, family disintegration, unemployment, and easy accessibility to drugs across the border are some of the key reasons behind the escalation in substance abuse. The United Nations Drug Report 2019 indicates that the number of drug cases registered in the region has risen four-fold between 2013 and 2017, a matter of grave concern.

This addiction has ruined the future of the young. Substance abuse has led to an alarming increase in school dropouts and has become a breeding ground for prostitution, thefts and organized crimes. The crippling impact of addiction is not limited to physical dependence alone; the emotional and mental toll is equally detrimental. The impact of drug addiction on families is nothing short of a tragedy, hampering harmony, relationships and breaking family bonds. Anxiety, stress, depression, and a constant state of uncertainty afflict the families of addicts. The agony of watching a loved one succumb to this demon – the drug menace, remains unparalleled.