Towards the knowledge

BY ANUJ NAHAR
Kashmir, often referred to as the crown jewel of India, has been a cradle of knowledge and wisdom since ancient times. The region's historical significance as a center of learning and its rich intellectual heritage have long been overshadowed by geopolitical tensions. However, a new knowledge revolution is taking place in the valley that aims to restore and celebrate its rich intellectual and cultural legacy.
Recently, Home Minister Amit Shah Ji inaugurated the Sharda Devi temple in Teetwal virtually, which has historical significance as a base camp for devotees visiting Sharda Peeth in Neelum Valley.
The Sharda Peeth, located in Pakistan-occupied Kashmir, is believed by Hindus to be the abode of the Goddess Saraswati, the Goddess of Knowledge.
It is a significant event that marks the revival of an essential aspect of Kashmir's cultural identity and serves as a beacon of hope for the region's resurgence as a hub of knowledge, art, and spirituality. Sarhad Pune is working diligently with the people and administration of Kashmir for the past few years to establish a book village in Kashmir.
Kashmir boasts a rich and multifaceted cultural and intellectual legacy, with contributions spanning arts, literature, philosophy, and sciences. Fuelled by its unique geographical location and climate, the region has fostered creativity and intellectual pursuits throughout history.
Key works, such as Kalhana's Rajatarangini and Bharata Muni's Natyasastra, emerged from this vibrant milieu, while prominent scholars like Panini shaped the foundations of grammar and linguistics.
Kashmir's connections to Takshashila, Buddhism, and its distinct "Kashmiri" or "Rishi Sufism" further highlight the region's crucial role in shaping the Indian subcontinent's intellectual and spiritual landscape. This rich tapestry of knowledge traditions should continue to inspire and enlighten the world.
Shri. Ram Nath Kovind, 14th President of India, had acknowledged and praised the scholarly endeavors of the area, and emphasized the need for concerted actions to transform it into a center of knowledge, creativity, and education.
Shri. Kovind had remarked that Jammu and Kashmir is a reservoir of extremely intelligent, talented and innovative children. With this background, the people of Kashmir Valley have come together to establish the "Valley of Knowledge" in Lolab Valley, Kupwara district, and the "Book Village" in Aragam Village, Bandipora district.
The District Collectors of the respective areas, Dr Sagar Doifode and Dr Owais Ahmad and the Jammu and Kashmir Union Territory Administration, are leaving no stone unturned to make this project a reality with the support of the National Book Trust of India and Gulshan Book Depot.
The Lolab Valley, which lies to the south of the Neelum Valley, has the potential to become a modern seat of knowledge with libraries, book fairs, and seminars on various streams of Kashmir's literature.
This project will attract knowledge-seeking tourists and contribute to the valley's economy. Two libraries dedicated to Savitribai Phule and Fatima Sheikh, pioneers of Women's Education in Modern India, will be established by Sarhad Pune.
What better place to enshrine the ideals put forth by the Daughters of Knowledge! A bus named “Knowledge Express” will run to spread awareness of this initiative among the citizens and tourists. This unique initiative has garnered the support of renowned writers and literary greats like Padma Shri Pran Kishor Kaul and Prof. Shafi Shauq, who bring their immense wisdom and in-depth understanding of literature to the project.
The National Book Trust of India had allotted a stall to this project at the World Book Fair held in New Delhi, where visitors showed keen interest and offered their ideas, suggestions, and thoughts. Book publishers from various languages have also offered to partner in this project, hoping to provide tourists with the joy of reading in the picturesque surroundings of Kashmir.
The Scientific Community has proposed to set up a space and science park in the unpolluted environs of Kashmir. However, concerns have been raised regarding security, and it is necessary to assure tourists that the Valley of Knowledge and Book Village are safe places to visit.
The locals are committed to ensuring the safety of visitors in close cooperation with government bodies. An earnest effort is taking place to unite all streams of knowledge and allow them to flow unhindered through the valley once again.
The success of these projects depends on the active participation of the people living in these areas. They can play a crucial role in promoting the Valley of Knowledge and Book Village by encouraging their friends and families to visit these places and become a part of this knowledge revolution.
This knowledge revolution can potentially bring back Kashmir's old traditions, culture, and 'Ganga- Jamuna Tehzeeb'. We humbly appeal to all the people, administrators, intellectuals, book lovers and knowledge seekers to join us in our mission. Let’s work together to promote peace, harmony and education in this beautiful region. It is time to unite and make Kashmir a global destination for knowledge and learning again.
Anuj Nahar, Trustee, Sarhad Pune.
DISCLAIMER: The views and opinions expressed in this article are the personal opinions of the author.
The facts, analysis, assumptions and perspective appearing in the article do not reflect the views of GK.