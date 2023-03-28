Towards the knowledge

BY ANUJ NAHAR

Kashmir, often referred to as the crown jewel of India, has been a cradle of knowledge and wisdom since ancient times. The region's historical significance as a center of learning and its rich intellectual heritage have long been overshadowed by geopolitical tensions. However, a new knowledge revolution is taking place in the valley that aims to restore and celebrate its rich intellectual and cultural legacy.

Recently, Home Minister Amit Shah Ji inaugurated the Sharda Devi temple in Teetwal virtually, which has historical significance as a base camp for devotees visiting Sharda Peeth in Neelum Valley.

The Sharda Peeth, located in Pakistan-occupied Kashmir, is believed by Hindus to be the abode of the Goddess Saraswati, the Goddess of Knowledge.

It is a significant event that marks the revival of an essential aspect of Kashmir's cultural identity and serves as a beacon of hope for the region's resurgence as a hub of knowledge, art, and spirituality. Sarhad Pune is working diligently with the people and administration of Kashmir for the past few years to establish a book village in Kashmir.

Kashmir boasts a rich and multifaceted cultural and intellectual legacy, with contributions spanning arts, literature, philosophy, and sciences. Fuelled by its unique geographical location and climate, the region has fostered creativity and intellectual pursuits throughout history.

Key works, such as Kalhana's Rajatarangini and Bharata Muni's Natyasastra, emerged from this vibrant milieu, while prominent scholars like Panini shaped the foundations of grammar and linguistics.

Kashmir's connections to Takshashila, Buddhism, and its distinct "Kashmiri" or "Rishi Sufism" further highlight the region's crucial role in shaping the Indian subcontinent's intellectual and spiritual landscape. This rich tapestry of knowledge traditions should continue to inspire and enlighten the world.