Massive traffic jamming was witnessed on several roads in Srinagar on Friday. The jamming was not the routine one seen usually during the peak morning and evening hours. It was the beginning of the increasing jamming due to Eid preparations related rush.

The rush is likely to pick up in coming days since the Eid-ul- Zuha is being celebrated on June 29 ( Thursday). Since only two days are left for the Eid now so large number of vehicles will be on roads from all directions. The movement of people towards the markets will be more.

This time the rush picked up late. Those associated with business say that in past the rush would start 10 days before the Eid-ul- Zuha and gain momentum with every passing day. This time the rush began three or four days before the Eid. Since it has started, there is more traffic flow on the roads.

The jamming or slow traffic movement is causing inconvenience to commuters particularly to office goers who are not able to reach on duty in time. At some places, or bottle necks, the distance which used to get covered in a few minutes takes half an hour or more now.