Chief Secretary, Dr Arun Kumar Mehta, recently directed the officers of civil administration and police to devise a better traffic management plan within 15 days. He asked them to carry out a scientific study of all the bottlenecks to come up with lasting solutions.

Chief Secretary underscored the need of having short, mid, and long term solutions for the traffic woes. His directions and the follow up actions are expected to change the traffic scene for better in coming times.

But cooperation of people by following traffic rules and such management plans is equally important to achieve the desired results.