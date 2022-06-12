Traffic management continues to be a big challenge. The concerned authorities keep on devising and implementing strategies, to meet the challenges as per the emerging requirements.
According to government figures, Jammu and Kashmir has 18.5 lakh vehicles. The number of vehicles is increasing with every passing day.
Chief Secretary, Dr Arun Kumar Mehta, recently directed the officers of civil administration and police to devise a better traffic management plan within 15 days. He asked them to carry out a scientific study of all the bottlenecks to come up with lasting solutions.
Chief Secretary underscored the need of having short, mid, and long term solutions for the traffic woes. His directions and the follow up actions are expected to change the traffic scene for better in coming times.
But cooperation of people by following traffic rules and such management plans is equally important to achieve the desired results.
Following of rules and plans can minimise the frequent traffic jams, and other traffic woes, and reduce the increasing road accidents. There are people, who follow the traffic rules and there are also people, who sometimes do not like to follow the rules.
Those not following the rules put their and others’ lives to danger. Almost everyday there are reports of people getting killed or injured in road accidents.
The number of such mishaps rather than getting reduced keep on increasing. Educating the growing youngsters about having good traffic sense is mostly missing at homes. This traffic sense is surely more important for those driving.
But, a pedestrian too should have a clear idea about how to stay safe from accidents while crossing a road or while walking along the side of the road particularly when the footpaths are occupied by vendors.
While usually the parents keep on telling the youngsters what to do and what not to do in day-to-day life but much emphasis is not laid on the importance of better traffic sense.
Subsequently, some of them whether driving or walking on roads keep on committing mistakes, which sometimes prove fatal.
The strict direction for following the traffic rules must basically come from home. Not only some youngsters, but people from other age groups also keep on violating the traffic rules.
This trend has to be discouraged. Better traffic management needs better following of rules. Expert and very experienced drivers keep on saying that patience is key to safe driving and that driving on roads is not like participating in a racing competition.