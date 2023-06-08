Traffic mess near schools

BY DR. SAHIL SHOLLA

In a bustling locality where education plays a paramount role, it is disheartening to witness the chaotic scenes that unfold during the starting and closing hours of a school.

Narrow roads combined with a high concentration of educational institutions have resulted in severe traffic congestion, creating a complete logjam that poses a significant threat to public safety.

This issue demands urgent attention from the authorities, as the consequences of such congestion can prove fatal, particularly in emergencies. This op-ed aims to shed light on the gravity of the situation and propose effective measures to address the mess.