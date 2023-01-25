Traffic movement on highway

Due to snowfall, landslides and shooting stones in winter, the Srinagar-Jammu National Highway gets blocked sometimes. The road connectivity gets snapped. Hundreds of vehicles get stranded along the highway and supply of essential commodities and other items to Kashmir gets affected.

The highway blockade gives rise to hoarding and profiteering here. Since no major snowfall occurred till now in this winter, there were no major disruptions in the traffic movement on the highway.

Senior officers during a recent meeting revealed that this winter the highway remained closed for just eight hours in total as against 220 hours in the previous winter. Favourable weather conditions and good traffic management made it possible.