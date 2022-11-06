Traffic movement on highways during snowfall

As the season of snowfall begins, so does start a challenge for the concerned authorities whether to allow or disallow vehicular traffic movement on highways and other important roads during the hostile weather conditions.

Not only those managing the Srinagar-Jammu National Highway, but others on Mughal Road, Srinagar-Leh Highway and Bandipora-Gurez Road, which sometimes remain open till the early winter, have to do this crucial task.

Taking the right decisions by the authorities regarding traffic movement is very important for the safety of travellers.

Such decisions help in preventing mishaps and also save the passengers and drivers from getting stranded on roads in unfavourable conditions.