Tragic Characters

What is the fate of Tragic Heroes? It is said that ‘they meet an untimely and unexpected end’. They turn into tattered images, wrapped by the dust of past, everlastingly.

In literature, there are number of tragic heroes who met a downfall because of a “tragic flaw” (hamartia) in their character. The Shakespearean tragic heroes from Brutus to Hamlet to Macbeth became the sufferers of their own excesses or self-deception.

They were doomed to fail due to some error of judgment or frailty. The tapestry of time weaved a poignant adversity around them. Fading from an icon to iota, they faced an inexorable decline, though Shakespeare accentuates and maintains their nobility to the end.