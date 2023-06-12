Tragic death of a minor boy

A minor boy was chased by stray dogs in Batamaloo area in Srinagar. He fell into an open drain. The 11 year old Ahmad Bin Javaid was removed to hospital, where he passed away after 13 days.
The tragic incident again indicated how the human lives are lost due to attacks by stray dogs. The increasing population of the dogs in Srinagar city is a serious problem but continues to be unresolved.
The concerned authorities are not taking this problem on priority basis so that the people are saved from the dogs. The dogs keep on biting the people including children and they have to get necessary treatment in the hospitals.
Even some lose lives in such attacks like the Ahmad of Batamaloo. Some years back the authorities had launched a programme to poison the stray dogs. Dozens of dogs were killed in the process.
But some activists, advocating animal rights, strongly objected to this and described it as inhuman way of dealing with the problem. They demanded using other options like sterilisation of dogs to stop their increasing population.
Coming under pressure, the authorities abandoned the dog poisoning programme. However, the sterilisation of dogs was not carried effectively and extensively. Half hearted measures were taken in this direction.
Subsequently, the population of dogs kept on increasing drastically. They reached every nook and corner including the newly established residential colonies. The packs of dogs make the movement of people particularly during morning and evening hours difficult.
The hungry leopards have also started entering some of the residential areas in the outskirts of the city in search of dogs. The authorities must now seriously take steps to control the increasing population of dogs.
Otherwise, it would become difficult for the people to venture out of their houses due to fear of stray dogs' attacks.
Sterilisation of dogs must be started immediately and extensively. The process must be carried in all the areas of the city speedily. The authorities must also find a solution to the problem of open drains in the city as these are proving death traps.
The drains must not be left uncovered and should be properly covered so that the people do not fall into those. Such incidents prove even more fatal for minor children who keep on moving around and go to playgrounds. There is a proper need for official seriousness to protect the lives of people from stray dogs' attacks.