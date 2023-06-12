Tragic death of a minor boy

Subsequently, the population of dogs kept on increasing drastically. They reached every nook and corner including the newly established residential colonies. The packs of dogs make the movement of people particularly during morning and evening hours difficult.

The hungry leopards have also started entering some of the residential areas in the outskirts of the city in search of dogs. The authorities must now seriously take steps to control the increasing population of dogs.

Otherwise, it would become difficult for the people to venture out of their houses due to fear of stray dogs' attacks.

Sterilisation of dogs must be started immediately and extensively. The process must be carried in all the areas of the city speedily. The authorities must also find a solution to the problem of open drains in the city as these are proving death traps.

The drains must not be left uncovered and should be properly covered so that the people do not fall into those. Such incidents prove even more fatal for minor children who keep on moving around and go to playgrounds. There is a proper need for official seriousness to protect the lives of people from stray dogs' attacks.