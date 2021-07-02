Transcending War: Everyone Wins

She was the only member of Congress to vote against the Authorization for the Use of Military Force back in 2001, following the 9/11 disaster, which allowed George W. Bush to invade Afghanistan. A year later she voted against a second AUMF that launched the invasion of Iraq and Bush’s alleged Global War on Terror, a.k.a., our endless war to pummel evil into dust and sweep it out of the universe.

Ever since then, American presidents have been empowered to play war anywhere in the world, without congressional approval. And Lee is still pushing back against this insanity. The House recently passed legislation she sponsored repealing AUMF 2002, which now must pass the Senate; she is also working for the repeal of AUMF 2001. She calls the effort Win Without War.

My question of the moment is this: What if the mainstream media allowed itself to ponder the meaning of those three words, indeed, to stand in their glow? In the world of geopolitics, how can one win without war? I do not ask this question superficially. What if the media, in its coverage of violent conflict, refused to “obey orders” and wrote about war in a context far larger than military and political leaders would ever acknowledge, let alone condone?