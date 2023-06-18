Transferring Teachers

BY NUZHAT NAZIR
Overstay of teachers hardly matters , dedication, hardwork and accountability are the key.
This article is in reference to the GK story titled as "ATD -2023 brings transparency, exposes overstays by teachers " by a GK correspondent Syed Rizwan Geelani that appeared in Greater Kashmir in its July 16, 2023 addition.
Teachers, unlike all other employees, are human resource factory workers. The longer a good teacher stays in a school, the better it is in terms of learning outcomes and social well-being of students.
Pupil-teacher relationships develop emotional bonds like that of parent child relationships, and in such state of affairs students are obviously unable to afford to see their teachers detached from them.
It has been witnessed in the past that teacher transfers have left their students crying, with tears rolling down their cheeks in so many schools
In colleges, teachers are transferred rarely, and that too, when such a need arises and in universities, stay of teaching faculty is life long.
Students feel more comfortable with teachers they are more familiar with, and they love to see their teachers always with them.
The state has adopted a wise and cogent policy for Rehbar e Taleem teachers ( RETs) under the erstwhile ReT and SSA Schemes as non-transferable even after their regularization.
Pertinent to mention that teacher transfers have always been prohibited during ongoing academic activities as a state policy.
Non transfer of teachers has been one of the main reasons that private schools have mostly performed far better than the Govt schools in terms of learning outcomes.
All the above facts have been granted recognition in the NEP 2020.
Chapter 5.1 inter alia says that teachers truly shape the future of our children and therefore the future of our nation. This implies that teaching at a school is a long-term project, and a teacher should not be disturbed while mentoring a particular generation students
Chapter 5.3 categorically says: "the harmful practice of excessive teacher transfers will be halted, so that students have community in their role models and educational environments. Transfers will occur in very special circumstances as suitability laid down in a structured manner by state/UT governments. "
Chap 5.11 reads: "in collaboration with parents and other key local stake holders, teachers will also be more involved in the governance of schools/school complexes, including as members of the school management committees/ school complex committees.
