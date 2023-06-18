Transferring Teachers

Pupil-teacher relationships develop emotional bonds like that of parent child relationships, and in such state of affairs students are obviously unable to afford to see their teachers detached from them.

It has been witnessed in the past that teacher transfers have left their students crying, with tears rolling down their cheeks in so many schools

In colleges, teachers are transferred rarely, and that too, when such a need arises and in universities, stay of teaching faculty is life long.

Students feel more comfortable with teachers they are more familiar with, and they love to see their teachers always with them.