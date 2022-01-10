Transformation of India

"We are here not for any positions but for a responsibility “

The NDA led by Narendra Modi came to power in 2014 with a promise to change the polity in India. Since his ascension to the prime minister’s post with a huge majority, Modi’s popularity has grown.

India has usually adopted a “non-aligned” foreign policy, but since Prime Minister Modi came to power in 2014, New Delhi has shown more assertiveness in international relations, particularly in its dealing with Pakistan .

Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s second government is near about to completed three years in office. Overall, he has now been in the Prime Minister’s office for eight years. It is a long enough time to take stock of the hits and misses of an incumbent head of government.