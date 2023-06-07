Transforming Government Services

BY IRFAN ALI BANKA

Government offices serve as essential institutions to provide services to tax-paying citizens. However, the current state of affairs often falls short of meeting the needs of the public. Lengthy queues, disorganized waiting areas, and outdated systems hinder the efficiency and effectiveness of government services.

To address these challenges, there is an urgent need to implement an online appointment management system. Such a system would revolutionize the way government offices operate, ensuring timely service delivery, reducing waiting times, and improving overall citizen satisfaction.

My Personal Experience:

As an author and a concerned citizen, I have personally encountered the difficulties associated with dealing with government offices. I recently faced a frustrating situation when I reached out to the Deputy Commissioner (DC) of Ganderbal through various channels to obtain a No Objection Certificate (NOC) for my research in the district.

Despite multiple attempts via email and WhatsApp, I am yet to receive the required documentation. In the process, I was directed by the DC’s Personal Assistant (PA) to visit the office in person. On June 5th, I traveled from Chandigarh to the DC office, only to find a cumbersome and time-consuming procedure awaiting me.

From parking difficulties to enduring long queues outside the DC’s chamber, the lack of transparency in the process left me feeling uncertain about the next steps. Frustrated with the inefficiency, I reached out to the PA and also sent a WhatsApp message to the DC, emphasizing the need for timely acknowledgment of emails.

It is disheartening that citizens’ time and effort spent on writing emails often go unacknowledged, disregarding the significance of prompt communication.