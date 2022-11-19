Treasure of Contentment

It’s difficult to understand the pervading whims in human beings. If you have a bicycle, you want a bike and if you have a bike, you aspire for a zooming car, and if you have it al­ready, you then certainly wish to replace it with an ultra-tech sedan. And then, is there any visible end? No, it is an intermina­ble chain. Sky is the limit.

One of our neighbors is constructing a new house just adjacent to our locality. People say he is a go-getter businessman. The construc­tion work has been going on for the last many years and the house is still ‘incomplete’ and ‘inadequate’ for the residents.

The problem lies in the insatiable appetite of the owner for what they say “Perfection”. He very so often replaces colorful tiles with costly marble as per the changing trends available in the market.

From sanitary to floor furnishing, he goes on­ replacing ‘old’ with ‘new’. Construct, demol­ish and reconstruct: this has been his guiding principle throughout these years, and so far it hasn’t culminated in any “perfect” structure.

They say that surplus money is never white and it gets wasted in black doings… Mali Haraam, Barahe Haraam­ (ill got, ill spent). But the question is as to why do people want so much money that they are inevitably compelled to resort to malpractices. Luxurious life? Dazzling get-up? Swanky style? Vainglorious razzmatazz and all this razzle-dazzle? And what next?