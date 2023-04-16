Treat women well

MOHAMMAD SHABBIR KHATANA

The behaviour a person extends to others, but the biggest misfortune of our society is that we want it to be good to us, while we do not want to do good to others. Every person wants his daughter to be respected, but he does not respect his wife who is also a daughter of another person.

It is said that if a person receives prayers of four people in this universe, he will never fail. Those four people are two of his parents, mother and father, and mother-in-law and father-in-law.

The first two pray for him, but from the other two, he will receive a prayer by treating his wife well. Now there are two aspects of this prayer. One aspect is that if his wife does not complain about him to her mother, then he will receive prayer from his mother in law.