Trouble in the Dal waters

Detection of the Alligator gar fish in Dal lake is a cause of concern. According to experts this kind of fish was not spotted in Dal Lake earlier and that its presence can wreak havoc on lake's flora and fauna.

The scientists are surprised and want to know whether the presence of Alligator gar fish in the lake is just accidental, or a careless introduction. They are for comprehensive scientific studies to trace the origin of the fish and to ascertain if there is presence of more exotic fish species in the Dal Lake, and more such fish species in other water bodies of Kashmir.

The capturing of Alligator gar fish occurred at a time when people are already concerned about the shrinking water bodies in Kashmir and the levels of pollution going up, and damaging some of those.